Paul A. Shellabarger M.D.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc
711 S Main St
Grove, OK
Paul A. Shellabarger, M.D.

Dr. Paul Anthony Shellabarger, 75 year-old resident of Grove, Oklahoma, passed away surrounded by his family on June 11, 2021 at St. Francis hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Paul was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 26, 1946. He was the son of Ezra Paul and Clara C. (Dussex) Shellabarger. Paul graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, College of Medicine in 1972. Following that, Paul completed his surgical residency through the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Paul began his surgical practice in 1977 and continued to do what he loved for 40 years. He was a founding member of two highly respected surgical practices in Tulsa. He was a respected general surgeon who had a special talent in treating burn patients. When he retired from surgery, he continued treating patients in the emergency rooms of hospitals throughout Oklahoma.

In his spare time, Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, and horse racing. Paul retired to Grove, Oklahoma and was a member of the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marsha, of the home; his children, Cheryl Wilhoit and husband, Tim of Rogers, Arkansas, Lynneé Spiker and husband, Phill of St. Paul, Minnesota, Kara Shellabarger of St. Paul Minnesota and Valarie Rowe and husband, Kyle of Ramona, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his two brothers, Don Shellabarger and wife, Sharon and Phil Shellabarger, all from Little Rock, Arkansas. Paul was blessed with eight grandchildren: Kyla, Kaden and Colin Wilhoit, Haylee Rowe, Jordan and Blake Chew, Matt and Alexis Spiker, and two great-grandchildren, Ava Blakely and Allie Brooke Chew.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home in Grove, Oklahoma. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Grove, Oklahoma, at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 17, 2021, with Father Valeron Gonsalves presiding. Paul will be laid to rest in the Olympus North Cemetery in Grove, Oklahoma.

Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc
711 S Main St, Grove, OK
Jun
17
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church
Grove, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marsha, so sorry to hear about Paul. Bob learned from Don a few days ago. Paul was a very nice, warm and kind person and helped me during a couple of bad falls. He was also very funny at times....and a great fisherman. I know you will be fine but know you are grieving. You two were so loving. Love, Mary
MARY B SEAY
June 25, 2021
Marsha, I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Dr Shellabarger in the Burn Unit and was sorry to hear he had passed. I think of you often. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones.
Larrita Nichols
Work
June 17, 2021
Marsha I am so sorry to see that Dr. Shellabarger has died. He always made me laugh. I enjoyed working with him. Peace and thoughts are with you.
Christy Lyke
June 16, 2021
Marsha. Sorry for your loss. We live in Ar.now, but I saw the Obit. on Facebook. Take care, God Bless.
Rita Dean
Family
June 16, 2021
Frasier, Frasier, and Hickman
June 16, 2021
I was office manager for Dr. John S. Watson in the 1970s at the Hillcrest Physicians Building, when Dr. Shellabarger joined the practice. He was a soft spoken and kind physician. At the time, he and Dr. Watson were two of the few trained surgeons locally who attended burn patients in Hillcrest's Burn Center. May you rest in peace Dr. Shellabarger.
Susan Kay (Fairchild)
June 16, 2021
