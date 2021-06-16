Paul A. Shellabarger, M.D.Dr. Paul Anthony Shellabarger, 75 year-old resident of Grove, Oklahoma, passed away surrounded by his family on June 11, 2021 at St. Francis hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.Paul was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 26, 1946. He was the son of Ezra Paul and Clara C. (Dussex) Shellabarger. Paul graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, College of Medicine in 1972. Following that, Paul completed his surgical residency through the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Paul began his surgical practice in 1977 and continued to do what he loved for 40 years. He was a founding member of two highly respected surgical practices in Tulsa. He was a respected general surgeon who had a special talent in treating burn patients. When he retired from surgery, he continued treating patients in the emergency rooms of hospitals throughout Oklahoma.In his spare time, Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing, and horse racing. Paul retired to Grove, Oklahoma and was a member of the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marsha, of the home; his children, Cheryl Wilhoit and husband, Tim of Rogers, Arkansas, Lynneé Spiker and husband, Phill of St. Paul, Minnesota, Kara Shellabarger of St. Paul Minnesota and Valarie Rowe and husband, Kyle of Ramona, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his two brothers, Don Shellabarger and wife, Sharon and Phil Shellabarger, all from Little Rock, Arkansas. Paul was blessed with eight grandchildren: Kyla, Kaden and Colin Wilhoit, Haylee Rowe, Jordan and Blake Chew, Matt and Alexis Spiker, and two great-grandchildren, Ava Blakely and Allie Brooke Chew.A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home in Grove, Oklahoma. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Grove, Oklahoma, at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 17, 2021, with Father Valeron Gonsalves presiding. Paul will be laid to rest in the Olympus North Cemetery in Grove, Oklahoma.