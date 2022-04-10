Paula Jane Haight
Paula Jane Haight, passed away March 12, 2022. Paula was born on October 16, 1941 to Raymond Deem and Pauline (Hansen) Deem.
Paula received her bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University. She worked for Tulsa Public Schools for 35 years with time spent at Jackson Elementary School and Barnard Elementary School. She taught first grade, art and social studies.
Paula was an active member of OKAGE where she was an avid learner that traveled throughout the United States. She taught teachers and aspiring teachers that social studies could be interesting and fun.
Paula was a lifelong member of Hope Unitarian church from its inception. She took on many roles and responsibilities over the years.
Paula is survived by her husband David Clinton Haight; her children Lee Ann Tejeda and husband Rico, Jeffrey Ray Stone and wife Jill; her stepchildren Jason Clinton Haight and wife Rachel, Jessica Elizabeth Haight, and Matthew Hamilton Haight; her grandchildren Caitlin Hollopeter and husband William, Thomas Tejeda and wife Jennifer, Evan Stone, Ella Stone, Nicholas Haight, Mary Haight, Alex Haight, Zach Beck, and Emily Beck; and her great-grandchild Hudson Hollopeter.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Pauline Deem; and her son Mark Edward Stone.
Paula was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and so much more. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Hope Unitarian Church, 8432 S. Sheridan, Tulsa, OK. www.floralhaven.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 10, 2022.