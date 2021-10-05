Menu
Paula Combest Unruh
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Paula Combest Unruh

Paula Combest Unruh passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Miami, Florida. She was 92 years old. She was a lifelong Oklahoman and pioneer for women in politics. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great -grandmother.

Born in 1929, she was married to Robert James Unruh for 66-years until his death in 2017 and had three children, Jilda, James and Allison. While she raised the children, she was active in civic organizations including Tulsa Opera, America Red Cross, Chairman of the Tulsa Philharmonic's Cinderella Ball, and Co-Chair of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Bond issue campaign. She was inducted into the Will Rogers High School Hall of Fame in 2013.

Paula attended both the University of Tulsa and the University of Arkansas. In 1988, she was honored by her sorority with the Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Achievement Award. It was at the University of Oklahoma, where her personal political papers, spanning 60-years, were donated by the family, and accepted by OU President David Boren. The collection is housed at the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center.

Her political career began in 1958 when she successfully helped U.S. Rep. Page Belcher run for re-election. Their winning streak continued until his retirement in 1973. Between 1960 and 1988, she helped manage the state and national campaigns of Governor/Senator Henry Bellmon, Pres. Richard Nixon, Pres. Gerald Ford, Governor of Texas John Connally, and Pres. Ronald Reagan. In 1975, she was the first female chair elected to the Oklahoma Republican party. She received a Presidential appointment to the National USO Board from President Ford, and an appointment to the Department of Energy and the Department of Commerce by President Reagan. In 1980, she managed the Republican campaign in Arkansas that defeated Gov. Bill Clinton.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Jim" and daughter, Jilda. She is survived by two children, James and Allison; sister, Claire Combest; granddaughter and her husband, Jennifer and Craig Reid; granddaughter, Jaclyn; two great-grandchildren, Paige and Greyson; sister-in-law and her husband, Carla and John Walton; three nephews, Jeff, David, and Paul; niece, Gail; and great nephews and nieces, Will, Sam, Ava and Cora.

Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Memorial Cemetery Chapel.

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Cemetery Chapel
OK
Condolences to Jay and Alison on the loss of their mother and my god-mother ... So grateful for the 80+ year family friend between my Dad (Don) - TU and fraternity brother - and my mother and Paula's best friend (Frances Maxwell) - whose friendship goes back to Will Rogers HS ... Great lifetime stories between us.
Brian Turner
Friend
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your great loss.
Karen Gateman
Friend
October 5, 2021
Paula brighten every room she entered, her contagious smile and sparkling eyes will continue to launch a 1,000 ships. Every life she touched is "Empowered Forever," by her Wisdom, Love and Gentle persuasion. There was never a glass ceiling Paula couldn´t break through. She was a woman of Courage, Commitment, and had the Utmost Dignity and Integrity of anyone in any field of service to the country. With the poise of Grace Kelly and Passion of Winston Churchill, she was a force of nature. She introduced my mother, Virginia Shleppey to my father, Jimmy Dick and my father introduced her to Jim, in High School here in Tulsa. Friends for a Lifetime and soul mates now in eternity. I had the privilege of knowing Paula as a Friend, Mentor and worked on a gubernatorial campaign in 2001, with her right after 911. I adore this Gentle Giant and will carry cherished memories of Love, laughter her witty charm, her timeless style and Beauty. Paula deeply loved Jim and Jilda, Allison & Jay, as well as, her Precious grandchildren, each was her 1st priority in Life. I love you Paula, and pray for Comfort & Peace to your family. Sing & dance with your Jim, and Mama & Daddy on the streets of gold. If I had to pick a song that was her Heart´s desire, it would be (The National Anthem) Love to all, Debbie Moss I could go for days speaking of my dear friend
Deborah Moss
Other
October 5, 2021
