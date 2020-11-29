Peggy Northcutt Sewell
Peggy Northcutt Sewell passed away on November 22, 2020, in Boerne, Texas, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born January 3, 1940, in Amarillo, Texas, to Thomas Dean and Tula (Owens) Northcutt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Hubert Sewell; her sister, Darlene Newby; and son-in-law, Jim Coale. She is survived by: her children, Parker Sewell and wife, Kathryn of Wylie, TX, Amy Coale Nicholls and husband, Gary of Boerne, TX; her grandchildren, Collin Coale, Callie Foster, Claire Kaspar, Camille Holden, Caroline Travis, Corinne Coale, and Tucker and Tate Sewell; seven great-grandchildren; and nephews, Hi and Byron Newby. A Memorial Service is being planned at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Wylie, TX, on December 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her name to Texas Tech University Health Science Center-GIA, Attn: Ruben Gonzales, 3401 4th St - MS9424, Lubbock, Texas 79430. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Peggy's life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com
. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 29, 2020.