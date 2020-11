Broken Arrow. Peterson, Perry Joe, 80. retired Braden Winch shop supervisor. DiedSunday, November 8 in Tulsa. Visitation 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Brown, Coweta



