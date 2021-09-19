Menu
Philip David Pentland Diggdon M.D.
1931 - 2021
Philip David Pentland Diggdon, M.D.

Philip David Pentland Diggdon was born on December 20, 1931 in Mt. Kisco, New York, to immigrant parents, Philip and Helen (Pentland) Diggdon. Dr. Diggdon passed from this life on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by family at the age of 89.

Philip attended Princeton High School and graduated from Princeton University and Northwestern Medical School. Philip practiced urology in Tulsa, OK, for forty years.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of the home; son, David Pentland Diggdon and daughter-in-law, Jennifer M. Diggdon and their son, Dylan Pentland Diggdon; a daughter, Sarah Myrth Diggdon and a step daughter, Nancy Reynolds.

Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation.

Ninde Brookside Chapel

918-742-5556. www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.
