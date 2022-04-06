Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip Edwin Hensy
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heflebower Funeral Services
8955 S. Ridgeline Blvd., Ste. 100
Highlands Ranch, CO
Philip Hensy

Surrounded by family, Philip Edwin Hensy, age 88, passed away on March 28, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, CO. Philip was born in Arkansas, Kansas on March 13, 1934 to Floyd and Alice Hensy.

Philip was proceeded in death by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Nancy. They were married at Christ the King Church. Philip is survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Philip graduated from University of Oklahoma with a Chemical Engineering degree. He held various management positions throughout the US and moved back to Tulsa in 1981 to buy his family's amusement business. In 1996 they retired and traveled the world.

Philip's life was centered around friends and family and he will be dearly missed.

A private Denver service is planned and a future event will be scheduled in Tulsa. Heflebower Funeral and Cremation Service 720-344-6087
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heflebower Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heflebower Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.