Philip Hensy



Surrounded by family, Philip Edwin Hensy, age 88, passed away on March 28, 2022, in Highlands Ranch, CO. Philip was born in Arkansas, Kansas on March 13, 1934 to Floyd and Alice Hensy.



Philip was proceeded in death by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Nancy. They were married at Christ the King Church. Philip is survived by 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Philip graduated from University of Oklahoma with a Chemical Engineering degree. He held various management positions throughout the US and moved back to Tulsa in 1981 to buy his family's amusement business. In 1996 they retired and traveled the world.



Philip's life was centered around friends and family and he will be dearly missed.



A private Denver service is planned and a future event will be scheduled in Tulsa. Heflebower Funeral and Cremation Service 720-344-6087



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 6, 2022.