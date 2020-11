Tulsa. Gustin, Philip "Dusty" Roger, 83. Veteran. Died October 28, 2020. Viewing will be held Thursday, November 5th from 9:30 am to 10:15 am and Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am November 5th, both will be held at HomeChurch in Broken Arrow. Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 6th at 1:00 pm at Toronto Cemetery in Toronto, Kansas. . Floral Haven Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 3, 2020.