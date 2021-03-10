Tulsa. Boudreaux, Phillip, 67. Oil and Gas Pipefitter. DiedSaturday, March 6, 2021. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, March 10 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10 am, Thursday, March 11 at Carbondale Assembly of God. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
Y.
March 13, 2021
Your Energy Transfer Family
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to read of Phillip's demise. I am an independent insurance agent and helped him with some of his medicare coverage. I have appreciated doing business with him since 2019. He will be missed by his family and loved ones, I am sure. RIP.