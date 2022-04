Phillip Mark Work



2/7/1958 - 9/26/2001



Mark, to say we have missed you these past twenty years is the ultimate understatement. You were a man of utmost integrity and character, a devoted father to your two sons, a faithful and adoring husband, a friend to all and most importantly, a follower of Christ. There is a void in our hearts since God took you home. Our consolation is that we will be with you again one day in Heaven.



Your Loving Family



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.