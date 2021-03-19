Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis "Kay" Kirk
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Phyllis "Kay" Kirk

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Phyllis Kay Kirk, 82, on March 13, 2021. Kay was born to Leon and Phyllis Peterson on March 7, 1939, of Springfield, Missouri, as the middle child of three children. She was raised in Victoria, Texas, where she met Jay Phelps, the father of her first five children: Greg, Mark, Scott, Tori, and Stacy. Both went on to remarry and raise exceptional children.

Kay met the love of her life, Frank Kirk, in Abilene, Texas. Once Kay and Frank had their son, Marsh "King" Kirk, their blended family totaled to a whopping nine children; all of whom they loved and cherished. Though Kay lived in many places over the course of her life, she and Frank lived in Jay for many years and then in Granbury, Texas.

Kay's vivacious personality made her the life of every party, where she would dance the night away and gamble with friends. She and Frank loved making trips out to Las Vegas, where they could enjoy parties of legendary proportions. Kay was an absolute card shark - you name it and she'd play it. Her love for playing cards was rivaled only by her love for playing tennis. Later in life, she enjoyed her favorite TV shows with hours and hours of recordings to peruse. If she was not watching television, she most certainly had her nose in one of her favorite books. The memory of Kay's hearty laughter and warm smile will be held dear by anybody fortunate enough to know and love her.

Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Pete "Butch" Peterson; sister, Barbara Tulgetsky; son, Mark Phelps and nephew, Donnie Tulgetsky. She will be deeply missed by her children; bonus children; alongside her many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and her dearest friend, Betty Sue. Kay's Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344. Kay's service will conclude at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Porta Caeli Hospice, 2440 N. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74115. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to Kay's family and best friend Betty Sue. I will miss Kay's sunny smile and telling me she's "doing great!" each time I saw her. May His comfort you.
Patti Harriman
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results