Phyllis "Kay" Kirk



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Phyllis Kay Kirk, 82, on March 13, 2021. Kay was born to Leon and Phyllis Peterson on March 7, 1939, of Springfield, Missouri, as the middle child of three children. She was raised in Victoria, Texas, where she met Jay Phelps, the father of her first five children: Greg, Mark, Scott, Tori, and Stacy. Both went on to remarry and raise exceptional children.



Kay met the love of her life, Frank Kirk, in Abilene, Texas. Once Kay and Frank had their son, Marsh "King" Kirk, their blended family totaled to a whopping nine children; all of whom they loved and cherished. Though Kay lived in many places over the course of her life, she and Frank lived in Jay for many years and then in Granbury, Texas.



Kay's vivacious personality made her the life of every party, where she would dance the night away and gamble with friends. She and Frank loved making trips out to Las Vegas, where they could enjoy parties of legendary proportions. Kay was an absolute card shark - you name it and she'd play it. Her love for playing cards was rivaled only by her love for playing tennis. Later in life, she enjoyed her favorite TV shows with hours and hours of recordings to peruse. If she was not watching television, she most certainly had her nose in one of her favorite books. The memory of Kay's hearty laughter and warm smile will be held dear by anybody fortunate enough to know and love her.



Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Pete "Butch" Peterson; sister, Barbara Tulgetsky; son, Mark Phelps and nephew, Donnie Tulgetsky. She will be deeply missed by her children; bonus children; alongside her many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and her dearest friend, Betty Sue. Kay's Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344. Kay's service will conclude at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Porta Caeli Hospice, 2440 N. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74115. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 19, 2021.