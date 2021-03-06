Priscilla (Cantlon) West



Priscilla (Cantlon) West was born July 18, 1944 to Raymond and Helen Cantlon in Tulsa, OK. She grew up in Tulsa, graduating from Central High School in 1962 later moving to Edmond to attend what was then known as Central State College. During her time as a Broncho, Pris was an active member of the Epsilon Upsilon Chapter of Delta Zeta where she made countless lifelong friends and served as president. She was also a talented baton twirler with a group ranked #1 in the nation and walked behind Miss America in the Orange Bowl Parade. She majored in education and home economics graduating in 1967. She would later go on to earn her Master's Degree in education in 1993. Pris had a long and successful career as a teacher, retiring in 2013. She began teaching at St. Mary's after staying home to raise her children. Most of her career, however, was spent in Guthrie teaching first grade at Cotteral Elementary and then at Central Elementary. She loved her students and worked tirelessly to make sure they knew it, from creating personalized holiday gifts for each one to customizing her teaching to help them individually achieve and learn. She was extremely dedicated to her students and her school spending many, many nights, weekends, and summers making sure she was prepared to help them all become the best version of themselves. She brought a special blend of fun, excitement, and love into her classroom each day and her students latched on to that very quickly. Eventually, her enthusiasm and dedication earned her the distinction of being named Teacher of the Year twice, once at Cotteral and another time at Central. She was never one to brag or boast, but this honor was truly special to her and she earned it. Though she enjoyed teaching and was good at it, her greatest accomplishment and source of pride was her family. She met Bill West, her husband of 55 years, during her college days at Central State College. They married and settled in Edmond where they raised a son, Phillip, and a daughter, Michelle. Her children always knew they had a fan with her in the stands, on the sidelines, or in the audience. She loved to do things to show that pride in them and to support their activities and passions. She was that mom who made the cute ornaments for the entire team or the special pre-game favors everyone loved. She was always willing to help out in the concession stand, selling T-shirts, or whatever needed to be done. She understood the importance of being involved in her kids' lives and showing up for them both literally and figuratively. Naturally, this intensified when it came to her grandchildren. They were the proverbial apples of her eye. Saturdays were favorite days, as they would spend the entire day making crafts, reading, going on adventures, and most of all swimming in her pool. She loved being outdoors and she passed that on to them. Pris was a devoted follower of Christ and had a personal relationship with Him. She was an active member of City Church for many years and loved sharing the Lord's love and grace with others, especially the little ones in her Sunday school class. She truly practiced the things she preached and tried to live every day as she believed the Lord wanted her to. We take comfort in the knowledge that she is in His arms and we will see her again one day. She is survived by her husband, Bill West, of the home and her children, Phillip West (wife Stephanie) of Edmond and Michelle (West) Price (husband Tim) of Melbourne, KY; grandson, Ryley West (wife Chyanne) of Edmond; granddaughter, Marleigh West, currently of Weatherford, OK; grandson, Tim Price, Jr. (wife Mikki) of Melbourne, KY along with their children, Josiah and Micah. Survivors also include her sister, Debby (Cantlon) Line (husband Charlie) of Pryor, OK; sister-in-law, Sue Enterline; brother-in-law, Bob West (wife Angie) all of Edmond; 18 nieces and nephews; and 32 great nieces and nephews from all across Oklahoma and one in Texas. Pris touched the lives of so many and we were all blessed to have known her. She will be missed!



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 6, 2021.