R.C. Bechtel
R.C. Bechtel passed away peacefully at his home on January 7th, 2022. He was born on May 13, 1936 to Raymond and Neva Bechtel in Blackwell, OK. R.C. grew up in Blackwell and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1954. On November 24, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Sara Jane Bell. During their wonderful 64 years of marriage, they raised 4 children together and were blessed with 12 grandchildren and 15 precious great-grandchildren. R.C. was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, and employer who will be missed by many. During his younger years, R.C. spent most of his time helping his father run the family farm. He attended Oklahoma A&M University in Stillwater for one year before returning home to begin his lengthy and successful career in the oil field industry. He got his start at Weaver-Savage Well Service in 1956. In 1970, he left the company and went to work for Ralph Shebester, opening the Blackwell yard. He grew the business and in 1976 bought 50% equity in the company - creating Shebester-Bechtel Inc.. R.C. became sole owner of the company in 1982.
Throughout his life, R.C. participated in a bowling league, squaredanced, spent time on the golf course and enjoyed going to the lake. He and Sara Jane enjoyed going to Norman for OU athletic events, spending time in Red River, NM and taking the occasional trip to Walt Disney World with family. Attending his grandchildren's school activities was a top priority for R.C. Even if it meant driving several hours to watch them compete or participate, his grandkids knew they could always count on Grandpa to be there!
In addition to being a devoted family man, R.C. had a special place in his heart for his community. He was a board member for Blackwell Regional Hospital, Security Bank, and Apha II. His honors over the years include being named Blackwell Citizen of the Year and being inducted into the Blackwell Public School Foundation Hall of Fame. He also served as President for the Association of Energy Service Companies. R.C. And Sara Jane were members of First Christian Church in Blackwell where he served as a deacon.
He is survived by his brother, Terry Bechtel of Joplin, MO; 4 children: Brad (wife Lea Ann) Bechtel of Blackwell, OK, Greg (wife Brenda) Bechtel of Grove, OK, Beverly (husband Jeff) Newsome of Blanchard, OK, and Sandy (husband Rich) Vanatsky of Cincinnati, OH; 12 grandchildren: Chad (wife Ashley) Bechtel of Edmond, OK, Blake (wife Natalie) Bechtel of Edmond, OK, Lindsey (husband Anthony) Toscano of Broken Arrow, OK, Lesley (husband Sean) Yarnell of Tulsa, OK, Bryce, (wife Elizabeth) of Skiatook, OK, Ben Bechtel of Blackwell, OK, Sara Beth Newsome of Norman, OK, Anna Newsome of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Jack Newsome of Perkins, OK, Katy Vanatsky of Cincinnati, OH, and Jake Vanatsky of Cincinnati, OH; 15 great grandchildren: Adyson Bechtel, Haley Bechtel, Emma Bechtel, Kyler Bechtel, Tegan Bechtel, Ainsley Bechtel, Berkley Bechtel, Caroline Toscano, Maura Toscano, Josephine Toscano, Luciana Toscano, Shane Yarnell, Avery Bechtel, Annalee Bechtel, and Jace Bechtel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
R.C. is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sara Jane Bechtel, and his grandson, Brady Bechtel.
The family would like to give special thanks to R.C.'s Caregivers, who were a blessing and greatly appreciated by all of them.
Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15th in the First Christian Church in Blackwell with Rev. Jeff Koch officiating. Burial will follow in the Blackwell Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday and Friday, January 13-14, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Casketbearers will be Chad Bechtel, Blake Bechtel, Bryce Bechtel, Ben Bechtel, Jack Newsome and Jake Vanatsky. Serving as honorary casketbearers will be Sara Beth Newsome, Anna Newsome, Katy Vanatsky, Lindsey Toscano and Lesley Yarnell.
Memorials have been established in his honor with the First Christian Church in Blackwell or the Blackwell Public School Foundation in c/o Roberts and Son Funeral Home, 120 W. Padon, Blackwell, Oklahoma 74631.
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 12, 2022.