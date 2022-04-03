Ralph Hilliard Gurganus Sr.
Ralph Hilliard Gurganus Sr, 82, recently of Rogers, Arkansas and long-time resident of Bartlesville, passed away March 29, 2022.
He was born November 27, 1939, in Plymouth, North Carolina to the late James Elwood Gurganus and Flossie Ellen Phillips Gurganus. Ralph was also preceded by his siblings, Evelyn Phelps, and James Gurganus.
Following graduation from Plymouth High School, Ralph worked briefly at the FBI before attending Barton College, formerly Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, North Carolina. He then served in the US Army prior to starting his career in the petroleum industry with Phillips 66 and then Citgo Petroleum, from which he retired. He enjoyed playing golf, piloting his pontoon boat, cooking on the grill and taking European River Cruises.
For more than 57 years, Ralph was the loving husband of Carolyn "Lyn" Gurganus, who survives. Other survivors include his son, Butch (Shelli) Gurganus of Bentonville, Arkansas; his grandsons, Connor, and Tyler Gurganus of Bentonville; numerous extended family members and dear friends.
A Graveside Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Pinnacle Memorial Gardens, Rogers, Arkansas. Memorial Services are also being planned in Bartlesville for at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.CallisonLoughFH.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 3, 2022.