Ramona Warden HartgersRamona Warden Hartgers was born in Sardis, OK, on September 28, 1927 to Moses and Emma (Anderson) James. Ramona passed from this life at her home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the age of 93.Ramona was proud of her Native American heritage, being a descendent of the Choctaw and Chickasaw Tribes. She attended the Carter Seminary in Ardmore, OK and Haskell Institute in Lawrence, KS. She married Dr. Fuller Warden in 1961 and worked as the office manager for his dental office. After his death in 1987, she married Henry Hartgers in 2003 and he passed away in 2014. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and was a former member of the Tulsa County Dental Auxiliary and the Children's Medical Center Auxiliary and Tri Psi. In her spare time Ramona loved reading, painting, ceramics and flower gardening.She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Fuller Warden and Henry Hartgers; her step children, Kathleen Ferrara, Gregory Warden and Claudia Cecil. She is survived by a daughter, Laura Warden O'Brien of Haymarket, VA and a son, Scott Warden and his wife, Deborah of Disney, OK; 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Darr, Ashley Turner, Adam O'Brien, Jason O'Brien and Daniel Warden; and 9 great grandchildren, Christopher O'Brien, Katelyn Turner, James O'Brien, Jacob O'Brien, Jaxon O'Brien, Nathaniel O'Brien, Conner O'Brien, James Darr and Jocelyn Darr.The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Tuesday, at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Graveside service 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.