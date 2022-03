Tulsa. Jordan, Raymond "Jerb", 93. retired Yuba Heat Transfer machinist and WWII U.S. Navy veteran. DiedWednesday, February 24. Family will receive friends 4-6 PM Wednesday, March 3 at the Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Service 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 4 Skiatook Free Will Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside Chapel



Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.