Raymond Kenney



Raymond William Kenney, a beloved child of God, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022 at Zarrow Pointe, in Tulsa, OK, following a brief illness. He was born August 27, 1918 in Madrid, Maine to William and Helen Kenney and was the third of seven children. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, flying the F4U-3 and the Douglas Dauntless in the South Pacific Theater of World War II.



After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ray joined the Marine Corps and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Airwing following his completion of boot camp. He was active in all campaigns in the South Pacific and served as a part of the occupation forces in Japan following their surrender. He was honorably discharged in 1946.



At various times in his life, Ray served in the CCC, worked in the Winchester Repeating Arms Company and did domestic and international engineering work for Dalco Petroleum. After retiring from Dalco, Ray worked as a handy man-of-many-talents. Ray was truly gifted in all things mechanical.



Ray moved to Tulsa in 1973 and met the love of his life in 1974, Mary Shipman. They were married in 1976 and were parted in December 2004 on Mary's sudden passing.



Ray was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was seen, for years into his 90's, greeting the "old people" at the south door. His services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 30th in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston, Tulsa.



Donations may be made in his memory to First Presbyterian Church, or to the Marine Corps League, Albert E. Schwab Det. #857, PO Box 470816, Tulsa, OK 74147.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 3, 2022.