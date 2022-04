Reagan Louis Norris



Reagan Louis Norris, age 66, of Green Cove Springs, FL went to be with the Lord, Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born September 13, 1954 in Streator, IL to Clifton and Katherine Norris.



A celebration of Reagan's life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.



Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 26, 2021.