Reedy Sue Campbell



Reedy Sue (Good) Campbell went to be with her Lord Friday March 18, 2022. She is now resting, pain free, in her heavenly home with her loved ones, relation and friends.



Reedy Sue was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, August 30, 1937 to Ernest Lee Good Sr., and Ruby Elizabeth Throckmartin. She was the third in the family to brothers Ernest Jr. and Bill Good.



Reedy Sue grew up in Henryetta Oklahoma attending Irving Grade School, Henryetta Junior High and Henryetta High School as a Henryetta Hen. While in High School, she was in the Henryetta High School Marching Band, under Tony Anderson, a member of the Pepperettes and Future Homemakers of America.



While growing up in Henryetta, Reedy Sue enjoyed the youth of those days of swimming at Nichols Park, playing tennis on the Henryetta courts, going to high school football games(marching in the band) and attending basketball games. The youth, also in those days were able to go the movies at the Blaine and Morgan theaters. She was buddies with Larry Campbell (unbeknown to them at the time, her future husband). Larry would occasionally give Reedy Sue rides on his motorcycle, not a popular idea with Reedy Sues Mother. After High School, Larry would give Reedy Sue, along with Mary Croom transportation in his 1950, two door ford sedan with loud twin pipes, to Northeastern State Collage, in Tahlequah Oklahoma,



After collage, Reedy Sue and Larry went their separate ways. Reedy Sue worked in the accounting department of the newspaper Tulsa World for over thirty years and Larry retired from the military (USMC and Army). They met up again and were married in Cleveland Oklahoma (29 June 1999) while Larry worked and later retired from Fibercast Company (Sand Springs). They settled in Henryetta and began to travel. They were members of the 1st Baptist Church, Dewar (joined 1999s) and Reddy Sue taught a woman's Sunday school class called gleaners (Volunteers - Humanitarian aid).



Reedy Sue had never been to either the East or West Coast. Larry taught her how to swim in the Oceans in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virgina, La Jolla California and Cabo san Lucas Mexico. They both settled on the best place for them was Pensacola Florida. The beaches and seafood at Pensacola Beach (the island) was declared the place to go for Reedy Sue. She unfortunately became allergic to crab meat.



Reedy Sue decided she wanted to stay busy with some kind of hobby so she went to the Beauty College in Okmulgee and became a Beautician It was perfect because she could use her father-in-laws (Granny Campbell) photo shop. She had friends as her clientele which made it perfect to visit. She was also a member of the Red-hatters club.







Reedy Sue is predeceased by her father Ernest Lee Good Sr., Mother Ruby Elizabeth, brothers Bill and Ernest Good, daughter-in-law retired U S Army Master Sergeant Lari Lane (Campbell) Payne



She is survived by husband Larry Campbell of the home, son David Orr and Wife Lou Ann Orr. Granddaughter's Kelli Ann Owens and Brittany Rae Herwig, Great Granddaughter's Kylee Ann and Keagan Riley Owens.



Viewing for Reedy Sue will be 3-8pm Thursday & 8am until 12:00 pm at Integrity Funeral Service.



Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 25th, 2022 at Dewar First Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Wells officiating. Interment will follow in Westlawn Cemetery under direction of Integrity Funeral Service.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 23, 2022.