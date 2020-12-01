Richard "Dick" Edward Fuller
Richard Edward Fuller (aka, Dick, Lucky, Sarge) – High Point, NC. On November 27, 2020, at the age of 86, Dick passed away peacefully at Wesley Long Hospital. He was a son of the late John Edward Fuller and the late Sadie Elsie Hurst Fuller.
Dick is survived by his wife, Carol Louise Camp Fuller; his daughters, Nita Tarbush (David) of High Point, NC and Sarah Monroe (Todd) of Browns Summit, NC; grandchildren, Sydney Monroe of Browns Summit, NC and Mason Monroe of Mooresville, NC; his youngest brother, Frank Fuller (Sharron) of Auburn, CA; and his cat, Rudy.
Dick and Carol moved to High Point 5 years ago to spend their sunset years near their family. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Dick, knows he had a heart of gold. He was a funny, loving and kind man, and a devoted husband and father. Dick and Carol just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on November 11th.
Dick was born in Long Beach, CA. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was stationed in Okinawa. After returning home to California, he met and married Carol in 1963. They moved to Oklahoma in 1966, where they lived in the Tulsa/Bixby area for 49 years.
While raising his young family in Tulsa, he went to Okmulgee Tech and became a draftsman. He worked at Nelson Electric and Koch. He loved football – in particular the Oklahoma Sooners and the 49ers. He also loved joking around and making people laugh. He enjoyed playing poker with his family and taking everyone's quarters – there's a reason his nickname was "Lucky"! The laughs we had around the table will now be a cherished memory. Daddy, you will be dearly missed. "Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we'll miss you, until we meet again!"
Services for Dick will be held in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point, NC at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 1, 2020.