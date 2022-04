Richard and JoElla Herron



On this day 75 years ago, Richard Herron and JoElla Oliver drove to Columbus, Kansas and were married by a Justice of the Peace. His first marriage ended when he discovered she had been unfaithful while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. JoElla had preached alongside Oral Roberts in tent revivals throughout Oklahoma. They were married until his death in 1985; she would follow him in 2005. Lovingly remembered by their son, Rick, on their 75th wedding anniversary.



Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 22, 2021.