Richard LeNoir Sanders, Jr.Richard L. Sanders passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in his home after a yearlong battle with esophageal cancer. Richard was born in Tulsa on August 20, 1947 to Richard L. Sanders, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Sanders. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marsha (Williams) Sanders; sons, Rick and Chris Sanders; daughter-in-law, Marie; and his darling granddaughter, Emilia. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Sanders; sister-in-law, Doris; his nieces, Susan, Marian, and Elizabeth; and nephew, Jordan.As a child his family moved to Louisiana where he later graduated from his beloved Louisiana State University in the class of 1975 after serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam war. He returned to Tulsa in 1977 where he met his future wife in 1978, and was married in 1980. He was a jack of all trades, using his various talents and skills in his many career paths. He was a stockbroker, an owner of an Ace Hardware, a real estate agent, and a talented craftsman. He was also very active with Boy Scouts Troop 241 at the Kirk of the Hills, and proud to see his two sons earn Eagle Scout as well as many other young men in the Troop. Traveling was his passion, frequently road tripping across the country and Europe with his family. Later in retirement he continued his extensive traveling with his wife, Marsha, making their way to their favorite spots including New Orleans and Paris as well as annual trips to Key West and Custer, South Dakota.A celebration of his life will be at a later date due to COVID. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to the Tulsa Humane Society. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him, and live on through his amazing stories, his generosity and wisdom, and of course his quick wit. Geaux Tigers!