Richard "Dick" NewmanRichard "Dick" Newman was born September 4, 1928 in Pueblo, CO, to Henry and Blanche Newman and passed from this life February 15, 2021 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia.Love of travel took them all over the U.S. and some of Canada. He continued this love with train and bus trips thru the western and northern U.S. and back to his home state of Colorado.Dick began his career in advertising with the Newspaper Printing Corp. in 1950 starting as salesman and retiring as Advertising Sales Director in 1992. He also had a long military career starting with being drafted in 1950 for the Korean War. Officer Candidate School followed and he was then assigned as speech writer for the 4th Army Commandant in San Antonio, TX.He then became a Reserve Officer with 486 Civil Affairs in Tulsa, as well as a graduate and instructor with the Command and General Staff School. His last post was Liaison Officer for West Point and area High Schools. He proudly served his country beginning as a private and retiring as a 'Bird' Colonel.Dick volunteered as a Red Cross driver for many years as well as being a lifelong blood donor. HO and N-gauge model trains were his passion, as well as woodworking, gardening, reading, photography, and cross-stitch.Survived by his daughter, Pamela Hogg; son-in-law, Dr. Steve Hogg; granddaughter, Lyndsey Buzzard and her husband, Kyle Buzzard. His beloved long haired Dachshund, Bree was his constant companion.Private family services. Donations may be made to the American Red Cross and local animal shelters.