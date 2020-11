Tulsa. Riddle, Richard, 76. Lawyer. DiedMonday, Novermber 23rd. Visitation will be Sunday from 10am to 8pm at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Private Family Funeral Service will be live streamed on Monday at 10am at Asbury United Methodist Church.. Moore Soulthlawn Chapel



Published by Tulsa World from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.