Richard Lee Ross



Richard Lee Ross, age 86, went home to be with Jesus on August 1, 2021. He lived in Tulsa. Dick was born on August 17, 1934, in Laramie, WY, to Wallace and Mary Lu Ross. He had a younger brother, Skip, who passed away this past June.



After moving multiple times as a child, Dick met the love of his life, Carolyn Marie Yankee, in 1953 in Tulsa, OK, where they were in high school. They were married for 67 years. They had two sons, Gregg and David.



Outside of his family, Dick's lifelong calling was to be a local pastor. He began as a youth minister at Osborne Neighborhood Church in Arleta, CA. From there he served as senior pastor at Lakeview Neighborhood Church in Lakeview Terrace, CA, and at Evergreen Christian Center in Hillsboro, OR. He also served as associate pastor at Church on the Way in Van Nuys, CA and at Rivergate Church in Tulsa, OK.



Wherever he served he was admired for "just being himself", and for going out of his way to welcome people and to bless them.



In addition to his wife, Carolyn and their two sons, Dick is survived by his daughter-in-law, Caroline; grandchildren, Courtney (and her husband, Aaron), Daniel, Trenton and Schuyler; and one great grandchild, Indie Jane Frantz.



There will be memorial service at Rivergate Church on Thursday, September 16 at 10 am. The address is 1439 E. 71st St., Tulsa, OK 74136.



In lieu of sending flowers, you may consider making a donation in Dad's name to Focus on the Family.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 14, 2021.