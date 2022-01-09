Menu
Richard Sampson Jr.
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
Richard Sampson Jr.

Richard Sampson Jr., born July 18, 1957, in Tulsa, OK, to Paula Homer Newell and Richard Sampson Sr., passed from this life on December 18, 2021. He was an Air Force Medic, one of the original EMSA paramedics, and a dedicated flight instructor. Rick is survived by his four children and four grandchildren. Please join us in remembering this kind and loving man at a Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022,at 1:00pm at The Fathers House, 4008 S. 137th West Ave., Sand Springs, OK.

Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
The Fathers House
4008 S. 137th West Ave.,, Sand Springs, OK
