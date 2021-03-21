Richard Phillip Trippet



06/13/1938 - 03/14/2021



Richard Phillip "Dick" Trippet was born on June 13, 1938 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Dr. Floyd E. Trippet and Mary Sonday Trippet, the founders of Trippet's Shoes. He died on March 14, 2021 in Beaver, Oklahoma, surrounded by his family.



Dick was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



He met the love of his life, Diane Elizabeth Coleman, on a blind date in 1957 after she graduated from Will Rogers High School. They were married in Tulsa on June 5, 1959.



Dick graduated from Cascia Hall Preparatory School in 1956 after attending Oklahoma Military academy in Claremore from 1953-1954. He received his law degree from the University of Tulsa in 1962. Dick began his legal career in private practice in Tulsa and in 1963 moved his family to the Oklahoma Panhandle where he was Beaver County Attorney. In 1967, he and Dwight Leonard formed Leonard and Trippet, and they were later joined in practice by Tim Leonard and Jamie Kee. In 1999, he and his partners formed the law firm of Trippet & Kee, where he practiced alongside attorneys, Jamie Kee, Thad Parsons, Ryan Reddick and Todd Trippet.



Dick managed to find humor in nearly everything and had a legendary gift of gab. He was a consummate planner, often joking that his tombstone would be engraved with the words: "He planned ahead."



Dick leaves behind a legacy of generosity, faith, compassion, purpose, humor and unconditional love for his family. The days prior to his death were filled with family at his side.



He is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Phillip and daughter-in-law, Karen of Fort Collins, Colorado, and their children, Isaac of Fort Collins and Eli of Cheyenne, Wyoming; son, Todd and daughter-in-law, Sally of Beaver and their sons, Blake, his wife, Lisa and their son, Ryland and daughter, Emersyn of Guthrie, Oklahoma, Chase and fiancée, Heather Reed of Oklahoma City, and Cole of Beaver; son, Brett and daughter-in-law, Susan of Forgan and their daughters, Jenny and her husband, Kirby Laverty and their daughters, Kenzie, Kait, Reese and Lawson of Laverne, and Lindsey and her husband, Connor Cocklin of Oklahoma City; and son, Ty and his partner, Ivan Villegas of New York City. Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Trippet, who is survived by his wife, Kim of Yukon, Oklahoma.



A celebration of life is planned for April 10 at the United Methodist Church in Beaver, Oklahoma.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 21, 2021.