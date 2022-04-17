Richard George Wissinger



Richard George Wissinger went to his heavenly home early on the morning of April 11th this year 2022 due to pneumonia with complications at Mercy Hospital, Bentonville, Arkansas.



He was preceded by his parents Harry Carl Wissinger and Martha Elizabeth Burkett; also siblings Carl Wissinger, Chuck Wissinger, Jean Gregor and grandson James Joseph.



He left behind sisters Mary Sue Brady and Ruth Wissinger. He is also survived by wife Frances Sue and children : Michael Richard and Laurie Wissinger, John Carl Wissinger and Lisa Kahn, Amy Elizabeth and Randy Slagle, Jenny Pearl Wissinger, Jody Ann and Robert Vaughn, Jackie Ruth and Jeffrey Morrison. Leaving 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Richard born, March 15, 1937, began life on a farm in Marion Center, Pennsylvania. His father died very young so he moved around working other farms in the Home, PA area. He liked to joke that he was sold with the farm that John Griffith later purchased. He met John and Ruth's daughter, Frances Sue Griffith, his future wife, there. They attended Ambrose Baptist Church. He served as Deacon and later in life as a Lay Minister for the Lord.



Richard worked many jobs through his life beginning with farmer, cattle worker, butcher, USMC sergeant, Milkman, bus driver, factory worker, gas plant worker, coal miner, airline mechanic. He was good at most anything he tried. He enjoyed flying his piper cub, hunting and fishing in his early years, taking trips in his motorhome to see the country and friends. He loved singing hymns, playing piano and working on jewelry with his wife though the later years.



His honorable character and reputation preceded him through life, but his crowning achievement lay in his family. His love and devotion for his wife Sue was well-known. His love, wisdom, care, and protection was forever present for his Sons and Daughters. At his final residence in Tulsa they attended Heatheridge Baptist church with Pastor Shane Peters. We celebrate his return to the arms of his loving Savior Jesus. He will be remembered well by his friends and missed greatly by his family. We love you Dad and will see you again.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 17, 2022.