This is for Richie's wife and children and grandchildren and for Ken Reinhardt. I knew Richie and Rob for a short time in the early to mid 70's when I was a small, insecure, high pitched soprano 7th grader who was new to Gracemont Baptist Church. Richie and Robin along with Ann had just come over from Immanuel Baptist. Richie was 2 or 3 years older than me but he was dating a girl that lived in my neighborhood. Ironically, her name was Sherrie also. Richie took me under his wing and loved me like an older brother I never had. Robin too. Richie would pick me up for youth group stuff when he would pick up his girlfriend. I thought it was so COOL to hand out with an older guy who was very COOL but also extremely kind, who could drive. He drove a 70ish Dodge Challenger I believe. Anyway, I have nothing but the fondness of memories for both Richie and Robin. We lost touch when they graduated from Will Rogers Ropers!!! and they moved on from Gracemont and I started to drive and have my own social life. I did speak with Robin a few times over the years but I completely lost touch with Richie. I stay in touch with a guy named Mike Hamilton, who was in the Cox's friend group at Immanuel in the early 70's and whose family also migrated over to Gracemont. He operates a FB page called Gracemont Legacy. I am sorry for you loss at such an early age. I hope you find comfort in God and each other. But know, for me at least, Richie was a blessing to have known. Mark S Griffith

Mark S Griffith Friend January 6, 2022