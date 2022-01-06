Richie Lee Cox was born in Tulsa, OK, November 19, 1957 to Billie Lee Cox and Anne Kerley, and passed away January 4, 2022. Early in his life he was an instructor at a Martial Arts program that he helped establish, which eventually became Apollo's Karate. He later became a real estate investor. He found great joy in music. Richie lived a great life through his hard work, spiritual and faith beliefs. He always had wonderful stories to tell about his many travels. He was a great father, husband, best friend and mentor. He was preceded in death by father, Billie Cox; mother, Anne Kerley (Rinehart); brother, Robin Cox. He is survived by his wife, Sherri; sons, Cory Lee Cox and David Michael Dennis; sister, Kayce Cox Dye; 3 grandchildren, Anna, Kaityln, and Michael Dennis. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 6th, from 4-7PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 222 S. Cincinnati Ave., Sperry, OK 74073. Graveside service will be Friday, January 7th, at 10 AM at Sperry Rest Haven Cemetery, 1609 W. 103rd S.t N., Sperry, OK 74073.
Richie and I were karate students of Dale Cooks in the seventies and eighties. We became friends through Jerry Beatty. It saddens me to say the least of hearing the news of Richie's passing. Prayers go out to family and friends.
Mark Miller
Friend
January 9, 2022
Richie was my best friend in our twenties. God l love and miss him. One of the finestmen I've ever known. RIP brother till I see u again. Please tell Jerry I miss him too.
Dale Cook
Friend
January 6, 2022
This is for Richie's wife and children and grandchildren and for Ken Reinhardt.
I knew Richie and Rob for a short time in the early to mid 70's when I was a small, insecure, high pitched soprano 7th grader who was new to Gracemont Baptist Church.
Richie and Robin along with Ann had just come over from Immanuel Baptist.
Richie was 2 or 3 years older than me but he was dating a girl that lived in my neighborhood. Ironically, her name was Sherrie also.
Richie took me under his wing and loved me like an older brother I never had. Robin too. Richie would pick me up for youth group stuff when he would pick up his girlfriend.
I thought it was so COOL to hand out with an older guy who was very COOL but also extremely kind, who could drive. He drove a 70ish Dodge Challenger I believe.
Anyway, I have nothing but the fondness of memories for both Richie and Robin. We lost touch when they graduated from Will Rogers Ropers!!! and they moved on from Gracemont and I started to drive and have my own social life.
I did speak with Robin a few times over the years but I completely lost touch with Richie. I stay in touch with a guy named Mike Hamilton, who was in the Cox's friend group at Immanuel in the early 70's and whose family also migrated over to Gracemont. He operates a FB page called Gracemont Legacy.
I am sorry for you loss at such an early age. I hope you find comfort in God and each other.
But know, for me at least, Richie was a blessing to have known.
Mark S Griffith
Mark S Griffith
Friend
January 6, 2022
I grew up with you and your dad and Robin at Hillcrest Baptist Church. I will miss you and Robin alot, we had some great times growing up....