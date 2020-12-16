Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rick Angel
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Rick Angel

Ricky Don Angel (7-23-1960 to 12/09/2020) passed from his earthly life on December 9, 2020 .There will be a memorial for Rick at the Foyil Community Center, Wednesday, December 16th, from 1-5pm. 12302 Andy Payne Blvd., Claremore, OK 74017.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Foyil Community Center
12302 Andy Payne Blvd, Claremore, OK
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I worked with Rick at Baker Hughes on the third shift for a few years. I got to know Rick quite well. I knew Rick as a stand up guy and a good coworker and friend. I was sad for him when he left the company and even more disheartened to learn of his illness and passing. You have my deepest sympathy for your loss of Rick.
Garry Felix
December 16, 2020
Miss you Dad! We had a lot of good times!I love you.
Tucker Angel
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results