Ricky Don Angel (7-23-1960 to 12/09/2020) passed from his earthly life on December 9, 2020 .There will be a memorial for Rick at the Foyil Community Center, Wednesday, December 16th, from 1-5pm. 12302 Andy Payne Blvd., Claremore, OK 74017.
I worked with Rick at Baker Hughes on the third shift for a few years. I got to know Rick quite well. I knew Rick as a stand up guy and a good coworker and friend. I was sad for him when he left the company and even more disheartened to learn of his illness and passing. You have my deepest sympathy for your loss of Rick.
Garry Felix
December 16, 2020
Miss you Dad! We had a lot of good times!I love you.