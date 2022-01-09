Rita Margaret Anderson



Rita Margaret Anderson, beloved mother, devoted and loving wife, and friend to many passed away on November 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Born on Christmas Eve in 1929 to parents Carl Wesley Williams and Marie Agnes (Brazil) Williams, Rita was a 1948 graduate of Will Rogers High School where she met her future husband, artist David Charles Anderson.



It was after this union that she was most happy, raising two daughters, becoming President of the Hoover Elementary School PTA, actively involving herself in her children's lives and providing a warm home with an open door to all of their friends and family.



Rita was President of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) and an active member of the Executive Women International (EWI) - Tulsa chapters, as well as receiving the District Award for Outstanding Employee at Merrill Lynch, where she worked for 21 years. As accomplished as she was in business, she always felt that her greatest achievement was her family.



She is survived by her two daughters, Erika Anderson-Butler of Sherman, CT and Inger (Anderson) Scardapane of Los Angeles, CA; sister Janet (Williams) Steiner of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Enzo and Luca Scardapane; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Peg (Williams) Devine of La Jolla, CA; and her husband, David Charles Anderson of Tulsa, OK.



Special thanks to her supremely devoted caregivers, Jana Satterwhite of Tulsa, OK; Diane Abbey-Smith of Broken Arrow, OK and Kami Rush of Tulsa, OK, who provided so much love and laughter in her final months and treated her as if she were their own.



A memorial service to honor Rita's life will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church.



Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 9, 2022.