Rita Jean Estes BurtonRita Jean Estes Burton passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.She was born to Albert and Eulalia Engel, fourth of twelve children, on October 13, 1941 in Oklahoma City. She grew up there and graduated from Mount St. Mary Catholic High School. Throughout her adult years she lived in multiple states before settling in Tulsa, where she had resided the past 23 years. During her travels, she was often mistaken for actress, Ann Margret by autograph seekers.Rita enjoyed dancing, traveling, OU football and Thunder basketball. Most of all she loved doing things with her grandkids. Playing cards was in her blood. She was an accomplished bridge player achieving Gold Life Master status and was a past owner of the Tulsa Duplicate Bridge Club. She played Texas Hold'em poker and was member of a ladies group known as the Hold'em Hotties. She won two ladies' tournaments and played in the national Ladies World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, finishing in the top 30 of over 1000 participants.Shortly after arriving in Tulsa, Rita met Gregory Burton at a local bridge tournament. They became the best of friends and married in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2010. Elvis Presley attended the wedding – at least he looked like Elvis.In addition to her loving husband, Rita is survived her children, Cynthia Seaman of Coconut Grove, Florida, Tammie Cramer and family of Bartlesville, Joe Estes and family of Tulsa and Gina Estes of Kansas City, Missouri. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 4PM-7PM, Tuesday, April 6th, and a funeral service will be held at 1PM, Wednesday, April 7th, both in Stanleys Chapel. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude's Research Children's Hospital or favorite charity.