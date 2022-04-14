RIta Keller



Rita Keller, age 75, of Skiatook went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Tulsa.



Rita was born January 11, 1947 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to Paul and Pauline (Nipps) Fulps. She grew up and received her education in Broken Arrow and graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 1965. After high school she attended some college classes at Oklahoma State University. Rita married Stanley M. Keller on July 31, 1966 in Broken Arrow and they made their home in Broken Arrow and Skiatook. She was employed as a travel agent for International Tours Tulsa and as a library aid at Skiatook Public Schools. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Skiatook. Rita enjoyed playing Cards, Bridge, and Bunco and she also enjoyed camping and traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.



Rita was preceded in death by her mother and father: Pauline and Paul and brother: Gary Fulps.



Rita is survived by her husband: Stan, children: Kendra Thompson and husband Tony and Kilby Legg and husband Mike, sister: Vicki Barnett and husband Dale, grandchildren: Josey Branch, Kassi Branch, Levi Legg, Kolby Legg, Dylan Thompson, and Ryan Thompson, several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.



The family of Rita Keller entrusted her care and services to Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 14, 2022.