Sand Springs, OK. Haling, Robert Allen, 76. Watchmaker and Pastor. Died11/26/2020. Visitation, Thursday 12/3 from 5-7PM at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park in Sand Springs, OK. Funeral Service, Friday 12/4 at 10:00AM at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs, OK. Dillon Funeral Home



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 1, 2020.