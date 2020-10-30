Robert Andrew Nelson
Robert Andrew Nelson, 94, of Tulsa, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He met the challenges of this awful disease by living his life fully with a keen wit, a love of learning, and a strong faith.
Robert was born in Kansas City, Missouri, as Fabien Andrew Summers Jr. to Gertrude Marian Roe and Fabian Andrew Summers. However, he was raised and adopted by Marian's second husband, Wilbur L. Nelson and his name changed to Robert Andrew Nelson, nickname "Sonny".
He attended Central High School in Tulsa where he excelled at wrestling. He graduated early and attended Harvard, TU, and the University of Kansas. He earned a medical degree from the University of Kansas and then completed a residency in Internal Medicine. Robert was married for 31 years to Margaret Joan Nelson with whom he had four children: Nancy Kathleen Kosiak of Wisconsin, Robert Stephen Nelson of Arkansas, John Andrew Nelson of Claremore, and Peter Gregory Nelson (deceased 1989). He remarried in 1981 to Edna Louise Nelson of Tulsa.
Robert began his medical career as a lieutenant in the Navy and later established a private practice in Tulsa. He was beloved and respected by his patients and peers. He retired in 1989 and spent retirement enjoying travels with Louise, his dogs, stamp collecting, and spending time with poker buddies at his cabin in the Ozarks.
An only child, Robert is survived by his wife, Louise; his three eldest children listed above; grandson, Andrew Paul Janco; great-grandson, Nathan Oskar Janco and granddaughter-in-law, Olga Livshin of Philadelphia; and step-daughter, Leeann Culbert of Texas.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to honor Robert are asked to donate to The Alzheimer's Association
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 30, 2020.