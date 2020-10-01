Robert Cecil Charles



Robert Cecil Charles, formerly of Tulsa, passed away on September 27, 2020. He (Bob) was born on September 29, 1925, the only child of Gladys Marie and Henry Cecil Charles of Bartlesville. He attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and graduated with degrees in Petroleum and Geological Engineering.



His career spanned 27 years with Phillips Petroleum, where he served in various locations as Division Geologist, Chief Development Geologist and District Exploration Manager. While working in Midland, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Dunnam, of Texas, and they were married in 1958. A year later they moved to Houston, and their family grew with daughters, Lisa in 1960 and Linda in 1962.



In 1974, he resigned from Phillips and relocated his family to pursue developing opportunities in Tulsa. He became a partner in his own company and was named a Director of the Tulsa Petroleum Club.



His later years were spent being a devoted grandfather and mentor to his five grandchildren. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa, where he regularly attended and was active in his Sunday school class.



In 2016, he and Mary Ann moved from Tulsa to Oklahoma City to be near their daughter, Lisa. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ann; and daughters, Lisa Franklin (Doug) of Oklahoma City and Linda Must (Brian) of Pittsburgh, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elizabeth Franklin Gilbert (Patrick), Caroline Franklin, and Charles, Blake and William Must.



Visitation will be at Hahn-Cook Funeral Home from 4-6 pm on Thursday, October 1. Memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held on October 2 at 11 am at Hahn-Cook.

