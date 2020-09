Sand Springs, OK. Smith , Robert Charles , 72. Aviation Analyst - Army Veteran . DiedFriday, September 18. A graveside service at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will be held at a later date.. Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care



Published by Tulsa World from Sep. 22 to Sep. 28, 2020.