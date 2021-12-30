Robert A Clarke



2/5/42 - 12/23/21



Born in San Francisco, CA, he moved to Tulsa, OK, as a child and lived the last 56 years in Rogers, AR.



On December 23, 2021, Robert "Bob" Clarke met Jesus face to face. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy D. Clarke;his son, Stan Clarke; his daughter, Windy Clarke Brown (Phil); his son, William "Kip" Clarke (Holly); seven grandchildren; two sisters, both of Tulsa, Karen Meason (Larry), Patty Clarke Jones; and sister-in-law, Ginny Henley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Clarke; father, Arthur Clarke; and brother, Gary Clarke.



Bob was a graduate of University of Arkansas, he held several patents in his name. A brilliant man - he was Google before Google was ever born. If asked today, Bob would say the greatest accomplishment and joy in life was his personal relationship with Jesus Christ.



The visitation service will be 2:30-3:30, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, AR, with the funeral service to follow at 3:30. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Memorial Park in Tulsa, OK. Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, AR.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 30, 2021.