Robert Dale (Bob) Boatright
Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning, November 12, 2020. We (his children) and some close friends were able to visit with him during his short hospital stay. Bob was born on October 14, 1936 in Tulsa. He loved his hometown. He joined the Marine Corps at age 17 and saw action in Korea, the only appreciable time he spent away from Tulsa. Upon returning, he became an industrial engineer, working in the aerospace and tool-making sectors, and developed a lifelong passion for automatic screw machines and general aviation. Bob married Kay (Kathryn King, Lawrence, KS) and they started their family. He was a loving and a fun-loving dad – one time he kept us home from school to finish an all-night Monopoly game! – but every week he took us to the county library. Books filled our home.
People loved being around Bob. He told great stories about his early life in Tulsa. He loved "going for a drive", just seeing what all was happening in Tulsa and surrounds, riding shotgun so he would not have to worry about mundanities like traffic lights and speed limits. Bob never wanted to leave "the hill", yet he loved traveling with friends and family, seeing new things and meeting new people. He had a nose for Irish pubs wherever he went. In Paris he found the (then) one Irish pub and we had to eat there several nights, even though some of the world's best restaurants were just a stone's throw away. He loved sharing a pint with good company.
Bob was kind and generous. He had a gentle sense of humor and was a good listener. He adopted many strays over the years – those animals lived the life of Riley – and he was always willing to lend a hand, an ear, or money. He was a great collector of oddities and interesting people. Bob was not big on cause-and-effect, once saying, "I was going to mow today, but the grass was just too darned high!" Bob lived life on his own terms…but I'm not telling you anything you don't already know. We miss him already.
In addition to Kay, he is survived by his children, Leslie (husband Allen Wood, Mico, TX), Jeff (wife Claudia Saari, Decatur, GA), and Mac (wife Mary, Lawrence, KS); grandsons, Tom and Sam Boatright and Aaron Hardin; and great-granddaughter, Sydney Alice Hardin.
We are very grateful for the help and the abiding friendship of his neighbors, Kate Kline, Scott Smith, and Katie Plohocky – they saved Bob more than once! If you're of a mind to honor Bob's life with a charitable contribution, we suggest their Healthy Community Store Initiative (http://www.tulsarealgoodfood.org
). Due to the pandemic, we will celebrate Bob's life in the Spring, when we hope it is safer to gather.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 22, 2020.