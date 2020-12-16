To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I was born in Tulsa in 1955 and Dr. Endres was my pediatrician since my earliest memory. I can still remember his friendly and happy demeanor every time I saw him for regular checkups and the many times mom took me in for strep throat, etc. He was also my daughter´s pediatrician (born in 1981). A great doctor.
Steve Butler
February 28, 2022
Was thinking about Dr. Endres today. He saved our 8 yr. old son, who is now 58. Type 1 diabetes. He has lost both legs Below Knee and 1 hand slightly above the wrist. Infections!! Dr. Was so wonderful. His wife´s parents lived here and recommended their son in law to us.
Linda Beeler
Friend
August 31, 2021
I just found out about Dr. Endres. He saved my daughter's life 38 yrs. ago. What can one say about a Dr. who saved your child's life? I wish he could have lived forever in good health. Love him more than words can say.
A remarkable man & doctor. RIP dear one.
Cookie eddings
June 3, 2021
I had my first son at St Francis in 1981. As I was coming out of labor and delivery, I was met by a man with the most pronounced eyebrows I had ever seen. He said, "Your boy is in great shape". That was my first encounter with Dr. Endres. I will always remember how he would hold my baby in one hand, examine him with the other, and talk to him in the most gentle fashion. RIP Dr. Endres, well done good and faithful servant.
Jeanne Pratt
May 5, 2021
It was August 1974, I was at a Doctors office at Henryetta, Ok and my mom called my dad and said the doctor there couldn´t do anything more for me. I was diagnosed a year earlier with type 1.
My father came a picked me up, on our way to Tulsa he stopped at his dealership, brought me inside and leaned me onto the water fountain. His customer was waiting on him to finish the contract, the customer said, what´s wrong with you kid, Dad told him, the msn said, can I use your phone!
The msn called Dr.Endres, in less than an hour I was at the pink hotel. He told my dad that if he gave him two weeks I would have more knowledge of Diabetes than most general practitioners.
Then msn saved my life and I´m sure many others.
Kirk Ruth
December 29, 2020
Dr. Endres was also our family Physician most probably beginning in 1956 continuing through the 1970's.. I remember him as being a very kind man.. He also had a solid, well regarded, respected... amazing, amazing man.. My parents entrusted him in the care of the 6 Morgan children.
Thank you Dr. Endres!
Tim, Lynse, and Adam Morgan
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Timothy Morgan
December 18, 2020
Dr. Endres was my pediatrician, and a colleague of my late father.
My sister and I sought him out a couple of years ago, when we learned that he was at the same Assissted living facility that my step father-n-law was recuperating at. He was so happy to see us, and just the same affable man he always was. He proceeded to tell us stories about our dad; many that we didn´t know. Having lost our dad in April, those stories take on greater meaning. I am certain they are both in Heaven having a chat about medicine.
God bless the Endres family!
Maria Lugo Pfeifer
December 18, 2020
My husband, Mark Cremer, decided to go into medicine because of Dr. Endres . Mark is probably part of the welcoming party in Heaven. God bless the Endres family.
Susan Cremer
December 17, 2020
I remember his as one of my doctors as a child back in the 80s. Condolences to the family.
John Keyes
December 17, 2020
I knew Dr. Endres as an OU medical student and then a Pediatric resident in the late 70's. He was a pediatrician and the local specialist in treating Type 1 diabetes. I still have his formula for calculating insulin IV drips for T1D when children were hospitalized. In the 1990's I would volunteer at Tulsa Ambulatory Pediatric Clinic (TAPC) an OU teaching clinic. When Dr. Endres was there at the same time I would love hearing his stories about practicing medicine in the 1950's and 60's. H was a wonderful man with a gentle manner.
Susan M O'Brien M.D.
December 17, 2020
I was just thinking about Dr. Bob the other day and wondering how he was doing. I'm so sorry to hear this news. He was such a wonderful man, always full of love and warmth. He held a special place in my life because my daughter Angela Ellen Luhman has T1 diabetes. We went to church at First with Dr. Bob and his wife for many many years. May he rest in peace and enjoy his place in glory with his wife in heaven.
Melanie Schnell
December 16, 2020
Awesome physician to work with. Kind and gentle soul that will be greatly missed.
Kris Schueren
December 16, 2020
Our doctor for my children in the sixties. Such a fine gentleman. Condolences to his family.