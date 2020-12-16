It was August 1974, I was at a Doctors office at Henryetta, Ok and my mom called my dad and said the doctor there couldn´t do anything more for me. I was diagnosed a year earlier with type 1. My father came a picked me up, on our way to Tulsa he stopped at his dealership, brought me inside and leaned me onto the water fountain. His customer was waiting on him to finish the contract, the customer said, what´s wrong with you kid, Dad told him, the msn said, can I use your phone! The msn called Dr.Endres, in less than an hour I was at the pink hotel. He told my dad that if he gave him two weeks I would have more knowledge of Diabetes than most general practitioners. Then msn saved my life and I´m sure many others.

Kirk Ruth December 29, 2020