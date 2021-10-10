Robert "Bob" W. GaddisRobert ("Bob") W. Gaddis, of Tulsa, OK, born March 14, 1945, passed away August 19, 2021. Bob, born in Chicago, was a Tulsa attorney and a founding partner of the law firm of Barrow & Grimm, P.C. (formerly Barrow Gaddis Griffith & Grimm, Inc.). He practiced in the areas of taxation, finance, business transactions and health care law. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma and received his Juris Doctor from OU Law School in 1972. Bob then attended Southern Methodist University where he earned an LLM in taxation in 1973. Bob was active in the Tulsa County Bar Association in the 1980s and '90s, having served three years on the Board of Directors and two years as Chairman of the Professional Responsibility Committee.Bob enjoyed his family and out-of-doors activities. He is survived by his wife, Laura B. ("Libby") Gaddis; and two step-sons, Blake B. Adams, wife, Rachel and their son, Max; and Eric S. Adams, wife, Erin and their son, Cameron.Private services were held.