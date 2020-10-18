Robert Gentry Perryman
1922 - 2020
Surrounded by his family, Dr. Robert Perryman passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on October 6, 2020. He was the son of one of Tulsa's founding pioneer families, born November 20, 1922 to Arthur and Daisy Perryman.
Dr. Perryman graduated from the University of Tulsa and completed his medical degree at the University of Oklahoma in 1945. Following a two-year internship at University Hospital he served as a Medical Technician in the Air Transport Group of the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1948. From 1949 to 1950, Dr. Perryman served his residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio and completed his fellowship in surgery at Cleveland Clinic in 1953. He then returned to Tulsa to practice at Glass Nelson Clinic and received his Board Certification with the American Board of Surgery in 1954.
While remaining in private practice at Glass Nelson Clinic he was also part of the attending staff at St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center, and courtesy staff at Saint Francis Hospital. Dr. Perryman was instrumental in the creation of the Tulsa Burn Center at Hillcrest Medical Center.
Throughout his career, Dr. Perryman enjoyed mentoring young surgeons from the moment they graduated from medical school; well into their careers. He also contributed his time to a variety of staff appointments including: Chief of Surgery, St. John Medical Center, 1966-68; Chairman, Hillcrest (Alexander) Burn Center, 1970; Chief of Surgery, Hillcrest Medical Center, 1972-73; Chief of Staff, St. John Medical Center, 1974-76; President, Tulsa County Medical Society, 1976-77; Clinical Professor, Surgery, University of Oklahoma, 1977; Vice Speaker, House of Delegates, Oklahoma State Medical Association, 1981-82; Liaison Medical Director of Surgery, St. John Medical Center, 1989-99. Robert retired in 1999 after 46 years of practice.
With his free time Robert seized every opportunity to enjoy life. He enjoyed his lake house at Grand Lake and spent as much time there as possible. Playing tennis was his favorite way to spend an afternoon with his family and friends. Robert was a devoted husband and father. He lived a vibrant life of deep faith, love for his family, joy and friendship, and he appreciated his many blessings.
Robert was preceded in death by both of his parents, Arthur and Daisy Perryman; and brothers, Arthur, William and Phillip. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn; daughters, Patti Orbison (Jim) and Lisa Perryman.
A family only service will be held at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alzfdn.org
) or the First Presbyterian Church (https://www.firstchurchtulsa.org
).
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 18, 2020.