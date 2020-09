Robert Harris



Passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 74. Robert was born September 6,1946, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Francis and George Harris. Robert was a graduate of Edison High School and the University of Tulsa where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was an Eagle Scout and longtime member of the Tulsa Brookside Lions Club. Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rule, Texas