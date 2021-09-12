Menu
Robert Intrieri
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Robert Intrieri

Robert P. Intrieri, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, at his Montereau home in Tulsa. A committal service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

Bob was born and raised in Greenwich (Cos Cob), CT, the son of Paul and Rose (Chiappetta) Intrieri.

Bob had a long career at the USPS, resulting in his appointment to Postmaster of the Riverside, CT office. He was an active member of the VFW, having served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was also an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and Giants.

Bob is survived by the love of his life, Annette Merolle, whom he married on June 25, 1960. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert, Jr. and Colleen of Southport, NC, their children, Robert (Judy), Mitchell (Alexandra) and great grandson, Bradley, and Thomas (Nicole); his daughter and son-in-law, Mari-Jean and Mark Ogle of Broken Arrow, OK, and their children, Ashley and Tyler; his sister, Dorothy Intrieri; and numerous other extended family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Bob's name to Veterans of Foreign Wars, www.vfw.org or to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by:
8 Entries
Annette and Dorothy I´m so sorry to hear about Bob wonderful person and kind, I lived behind his parents in Cos Cob for many years, he will be missed.
Rosemarie Santora White
Friend
October 3, 2021
To: Mrs. Intrieri, Mari-Jean and Bob - So sorry to learn of Mr. Intrieri´s passing. He was such a wonderful and kind man. The Andrea family and many others from Cos Cob will always remember him with that smile on his face. Thinking of all of you. Carla
Carla Andrea
September 22, 2021
Annette & family, So sorry to hear about Bob's passing. He helped me tremendously in my start at the Post office and I will always be deeply grateful for him. R.I.P Bob
John C ambrogio
September 20, 2021
Annette so sorry to hear about Bob´s passing he was a great guy who will be missed by all
Dennis Dellapietro & Family
Family
September 19, 2021
Annette so sorry to hear of Bob's passing he was such a wonderful person.
Patricia Tassone (Marzullo)
September 18, 2021
Annette & Family - So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
JoAnn Loparco
September 18, 2021
So sorry to heard of Bob passing
Joseph & Patricia Santora
Family
September 17, 2021
Annette, We are so very sorry at Bob´s death. He was a kind and gentle spirit. We will miss him and ache with your loss. Our love to you and your family.
Bob and Ann Caruso
September 13, 2021
