Robert Intrieri
Robert P. Intrieri, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, at his Montereau home in Tulsa. A committal service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Bob was born and raised in Greenwich (Cos Cob), CT, the son of Paul and Rose (Chiappetta) Intrieri.
Bob had a long career at the USPS, resulting in his appointment to Postmaster of the Riverside, CT office. He was an active member of the VFW, having served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He was also an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and Giants.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, Annette Merolle, whom he married on June 25, 1960. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert, Jr. and Colleen of Southport, NC, their children, Robert (Judy), Mitchell (Alexandra) and great grandson, Bradley, and Thomas (Nicole); his daughter and son-in-law, Mari-Jean and Mark Ogle of Broken Arrow, OK, and their children, Ashley and Tyler; his sister, Dorothy Intrieri; and numerous other extended family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Bob's name to Veterans of Foreign Wars, www.vfw.org
or to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/ www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 12, 2021.