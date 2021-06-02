Robert Thomas Kuehnert
We lost our beloved Robert Thomas Kuehnert (Tom) on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the age of 82. Tom died peacefully with family at his side after a recent diagnosis of cancer. Tom was born in Chicago, IL, on March 20, 1939 to his parents, Alice Hilda (Schuenhof) Kuehnert and Edward C. Kuehnert. He is survived by his brothers, James F. Kuehnert of Mitchell, NE and John E. (Jack) Kuehnert of St. Louis, MO; his wife of 57 years, Judith (Dick) Kuehnert, of Tulsa, OK; and his children, Kimberly Ann (Kuehnert) Shannon of Tulsa, OK, Matthew Robert Kuehnert of Lee's Summit, MO, Timothy Thomas Kuehnert of Tulsa, OK and Daniel Jacob Kuehnert of Jenks, OK.
A funeral service will be held for Tom at Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church at 2550 E. 71st Street on Friday, June 4th, at 1:00pm. Please share your memories of Tom and visit: www.moorefuneral.com
