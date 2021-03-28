Robert A. Lieser Jr.
Robert Augustus (Bob) Lieser, Jr. died in Tulsa from natural causes on March 16, 2021. Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Robert A. Lieser and Claire Keating Lieser on February 20, 1928. After graduation from Tulsa Central High School in 1946, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in postwar Japan. Earning a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Missouri University and a Master's in Library Science from Oklahoma University, he spent his entire 35 year career as a librarian at the Tulsa City-County Library. A dedicated reference librarian in the Business and Technology section of the downtown library, Bob enjoyed researching and providing answers to a broad range of questions posed by large and small businesses and organizations.
Bob was a kind and gentle man; a wonderful, loving father, husband, brother, son; and had a wry sense of humor and a great smile. He loved travel with his family, Astronomy Club meetings and outings, photography, reading science fiction, late night radio, classical music and World War II era popular songs. He regularly went to nighttime star parties in the Tulsa area, the annual Okie-Tex Star Party near Black Mesa, and traveled with family to watch the 2017 solar eclipse in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He also attended the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society and All Souls Unitarian Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, Robert E. Lieser; brother, Dick and wife, Patricia Lieser of Tulsa; brother, Tom and wife, Evelyn Lieser of Los Angeles; brother-in-law, Dick and wife, Karalyn of Las Cruces, NM; niece, Beth Goddard and husband, Keith of Tulsa and their children, Jackson, Ellen, and Charlie Goddard. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Rich Lieser Jr. Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Public Radio Tulsa, 800 S. Tucker Dr., Tulsa, OK 74104, or the Tulsa Library Trust, PO Box 1319, Tulsa, OK 74101.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 28, 2021.