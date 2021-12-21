Robert Linduff



Robert Lloyd Linduff of Claremore OK, born August 14, 1939 in Drumright, OK, to Jason Henry "Hank" Linduff and Opal Marjorie (Davis) Linduff. Died December 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK after a short battle with Cancer.



Survived by spouse of the home, Karen Dale (Pierce) Linduff. Married July 11, 1960 in Claremore, OK. 3 children: Jeffrey Lee Linduff of Turley, OK, Karrie Lynne Linduff (died October 22, 1999), Karole Janette Linduff of Claremore, OK. Grandchildren: Ryan Welch and wife, Andrea, Chase Hampton, Sydney Hampton, Ethan Linduff. Great Grandchildren: Jayce and Zalen Woodard.



Surviving siblings include Jack Staley, Jimmy Linduff, Carolyn Hamilton and Joe Linduff.



Bobby, as called by many was first and foremost a working man. He retired from Boeing after 35 years of service with no lost time as a Source Inspector. Outside of working - his favorite things to do were Horse Racing, both owning and training, and watching his daughter and grandchildren's sports activities! He was most happy at home and outside working taking care of his family and the home place and his Horses!



Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 22nd, at 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery in Claremore, OK at 631 E. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 21, 2021.