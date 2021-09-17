Menu
Robert Earl Paul
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
1908 S. Memorial
Tulsa, OK
Robert Earl Paul

Robert Earl Paul died September 13, 2021 at the age of 84 at his home in Tulsa, OK. He was born on September 1, 1937 in Houston, TX, to William Earl Paul and Edna Blackmon Paul.

Robert was raised in Bay Minette, AL, where he grew up hunting, fishing, playing baseball, and being onery. After school he joined the United States Army and served in the Signal Corps. He was member of the American Legion. He was a big fan of Alabama Crimson Tide football. As he would say, ROLL TIDE! Robert was a loving, caring, and generous man that would give anything to anyone in need. He had a huge heart and loved his family deeply. He had the best laugh and loved to pick fun.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Mac Houston Paul and Edna Earl Johnson; and his son, Robert Earl "Buddy" Paul, Jr.

Robert is survived by his wife of 15 years, Arleta Richey Paul, and his children, Brian Keith Paul and fiancée Michelle, Patrick Jay Luey, Jr. and wife, Shay, Timothy Lance Shook, and Bobbi Lynn Woodman. Together, Robert and Arleta were blessed to have 12 grandchildren (Cami, Tyler, Ryker, Charley, Jessie, Dominic, Jada, Tiffany, Dana, Celeste, Derrick, and Selena) and 5 great grandchildren (Kayson, Ella, Avery, Ezmae, and Oliver).

Services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, graveside service to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Home – Rosewood in Tulsa, OK.

Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Moore's Rosewood Chapel
2570 S, Tulsa, OK
Sep
17
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery- Chapel
5111 S, Tulsa, OK
Moore Funeral Home - Eastlawn Chapel
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.