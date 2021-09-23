Menu
Robert "Paul" Peters
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory - Bartlesville
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK
Robert "Paul" Peters

Robert "Paul" Steuart Peters was born 15 November 1950 in Wichita, KS, to Sammie D. Mitchell Steuart and Larnce K. Steuart. Paul was a devoted Christian. He exchanged his earthly address for his Heavenly one on 21 August 2021 in Tulsa, OK, after a brutal battle with Covid in a Tulsa hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the SGMA Museum, PO Box 6729, Sevierville, TN 37864; E-mail: [email protected] Phone: 865-908-4040 Online: https://www.sgma.org/

Funeral Services at Stumpff Funeral Home, 1600 SE Washington, Bartlesville, OK 74006, Friday, September 24, 2021, atT 2:30 pm CDT. Burial to follow at Dewey Cemetery, 411 Don Tyler Ave., Dewey, OK 74029, Section 4.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory - Bartlesville
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, OK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
September 23, 2021
