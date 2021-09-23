Robert "Paul" Peters
Robert "Paul" Steuart Peters was born 15 November 1950 in Wichita, KS, to Sammie D. Mitchell Steuart and Larnce K. Steuart. Paul was a devoted Christian. He exchanged his earthly address for his Heavenly one on 21 August 2021 in Tulsa, OK, after a brutal battle with Covid in a Tulsa hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the SGMA Museum, PO Box 6729, Sevierville, TN 37864; E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 865-908-4040 Online: https://www.sgma.org/
Funeral Services at Stumpff Funeral Home, 1600 SE Washington, Bartlesville, OK 74006, Friday, September 24, 2021, atT 2:30 pm CDT. Burial to follow at Dewey Cemetery, 411 Don Tyler Ave., Dewey, OK 74029, Section 4.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 23, 2021.