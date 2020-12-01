Robert Ray PetersRobert R. Peters Sr., known by his family and many friends as Bob or his boyhood nickname Buzz, passed away on November 26, 2020. Bob was the first-born son of Thomas Ray and Nadine Peters of Tulsa. He was the oldest of three boys. Bob and his brothers attended Union Public Schools with Bob's graduating class having a total of 13 students. Bob loved playing football, basketball, and baseball, as well as playing the trombone in the band.Bob attended Oklahoma A&M University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum geology. He then completed his graduate degree in geology from the University of Tulsa.Bob's passions were many. He loved Jesus Christ and was a devout follower in the truest example by serving his fellow man in numerous capacities. He served at Meals on Wheels, Eugene Field Elementary, Big Brothers and Sisters, Rotary Club, Sertoma Club, Gideons International, and the First United Methodist Choir, just to name a few.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Ray and Nadine Peters. He is survived by his brothers, Tom Peters (wife Ramona) of Walnut Springs, Texas, and Ron Peters of Pryor, Oklahoma. Bob is survived by his wife, Peggy Peters; their son, Robert R. Peters II, his wife, Beth, daughters, Cameron, Caroline and Caleigh, and son, Robert R. Peters III. Bob is also survived by his daughter, Lori Shapleigh, her husband, Andrew, daughters, Maddie and Liddie, and sons, Drew and Evan.Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at